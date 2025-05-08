SI

Carolina Panthers Cut Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

He's also a three-time Pro Bowler.

Brigid Kennedy

Then-Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Nov 24, 2024.
/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are releasing linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday afternoon, per sources.

Prior to the news, general manager Dan Morgan was notably "noncommittal" about Clowney's future with the team while answering questions at the 2025 NFL draft, the outlet added.

Clowney, who was drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL draft, had just finished his first season with the Panthers, where he recorded 46 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 14 games.

Following five seasons with Houston at the start of his career, the three-time Pro Bowler jumped around a lot starting in 2019, when he played with the Seattle Seahawks. He then spent a year with Tennessee, two years with Cleveland, one with Baltimore, and, most recently, one with Carolina.

The South Carolina export signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers last offseason.

