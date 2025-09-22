Carson Wentz Posted Such a Sweet Message After First Vikings Start, Big Win vs. Bengals
Vikings QB2 Carson Wentz checked a big milestone off his proverbial bucket list on Sunday when he made his first-ever start for Minnesota, the team he rooted for growing up. And to make it that much sweeter, the game resulted in a blowout Vikings win.
In the days prior to the contest, Wentz had been open about how much the opportunity meant to him. He doubled down on that significance with a sweet social media post on Monday.
"Yesterday hit a little different!" Wentz wrote. "Starting under center for my childhood team and having my whole crew there supporting me was such a blast and a blessing! Just another reminder that God's got a plan and is the author of our story! Awesome team win on top of that. Such a fun and special group and glad to be apart [sic] of it! On to the next!"
In his Minnesota debut, Wentz went 14-of-20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals defense did manage to sack him three times, but that didn't stop the Vikes from running away with a 48-10 win.
The league vet, now in his tenth season, will remain QB1 in Week 4, when Minnesota travels to Ireland to play the Steelers in Dublin. J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, will continue his recovery from a high ankle sprain with the goal of playing again in Week 7.