Carson Wentz's Unexpected Game Day Fit Had NFL Fans Making the Same Joke
Depending on what happens vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs backup Carson Wentz's outfit might be the most memorable part of the game.
Wentz rolled up to Empower Field at Mile High wearing what looked to be a flat-brimmed fedora, a plaid three-piece suit, brown pants, and a leather backpack—a fit more reminiscent of the 1920s than the 2020s. Social media unsurprisingly jumped on the old-timey look immediately, with everyone making variations of the same joke: Wentz looks straight out of a bygone, prohibition-fueled era.
Wentz signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in April of 2024. The QB2 subbed in in Week 15 vs. the Cleveland Browns when Mahomes went out with an ankle injury, but has otherwise not played this season. His moment in the sun comes as the Chiefs prepare for the playoffs by resting their starters.
Sunday's game is much higher stakes for Denver, though—the Broncos must defeat the Chiefs to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.