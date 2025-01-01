SI

Patrick Mahomes to Sit Out Chiefs' Week 18 Finale vs. Broncos

Ryan Phillips

Mahomes and the Chiefs enter Week 18 with a 15-1 record.
Mahomes and the Chiefs enter Week 18 with a 15-1 record.
Patrick Mahomes will be plenty rested the next time the Kansas City Chiefs take the field.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs revealed their superstar quarterback would sit out during the team's Week 18 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Backup Carson Wentz will get the start.

Mahomes and other key veterans like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are likely to sit out. Kansas City is 15-1 and has clinched the AFC's top seed in the playoffs. They'll get a bye until the postseason's final weekend, giving them two full weeks off before they hit the field again.

This news is a boost for the Broncos who are battling for the final playoff spot in the AFC. Denver enters the final week at 9-7, while the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals are both close behind at 8-8.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl title and will take any advantage they can get as the playoffs approach.

