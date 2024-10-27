CBS Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Historic Catch vs. Raiders With Perfect Taylor Swift Reference
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs remained the NFL's only unbeaten team on Sunday by beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, at Allegiant Stadium. It's their 13th straight overall win and has them well ahead of the rest of the AFC West after eight weeks of the season.
Kelce looked like his normal dominant self against Raiders, catching 10 passes for 90 yards. The star tight end also scored his first touchdown of the season when Patrick Mahomes found him on a five-yard pass in the second quarter.
Kelce made some cool history in the game, as he became the all-time leader in catches against the Raiders, passing former Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez for the top spot.
CBS found a fun way to celebrate that achievement:
Haunted, if you didn't know, is the title of one of Taylor Swift songs. Kelce, of course, is dating the pop star.
Well played, CBS. Well played.
But seriously, that's a lot of catches for Kelce against one of his biggest rivals.