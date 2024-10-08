Jason Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Arrival to Chiefs Game on 'MNF' Broadcast
Even Jason Kelce can get distracted by Taylor Swift.
During ESPN's Monday Night Countdown before the Week 5 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, Kelce was discussing his brother Travis's slow start to the 2024 season when he was thrown off a bit. While trying to make a point, cameras caught Swift making her entrance to cheer on her boyfriend at Arrowhead Stadium and Kelce lost his train of thought.
Video of Swift's arrival is below.
And here's video of Kelce discussing his brother, then getting sidetracked.
He recovered well.
Travis Kelce is off to a slow start by his standards this season. Through four games he has 15 receptions for 158 yards and no touchdowns. He and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have not found their midseason rhythm yet.
With top receiver Rashee Rice likely out for the season following knee surgery, the Chiefs will need Kelce to step up. They will likely lean on their star tight end along with rookie Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson to fill the void.
Swift will be there cheering Kelce on as he tries to get things established moving forward.