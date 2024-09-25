CeeDee Lamb Apologizes for Immature Behavior During, After Cowboys' Week 3 Loss
CeeDee Lamb was not proud of how he acted both during and after the Dallas Cowboys' 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
In the waning moments of the frustrating loss, Lamb, who produced just 67 receiving yards and had a crucial fumble in the red zone, engaged in an emotional sideline exchange with quarterback Dak Prescott. Then, the star receiver was noticeably absent during postgame media availability.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since the loss, Lamb acknowledged that he "failed myself" and "failed the team" before vowing to be better moving forward.
As for the sideline spat with Prescott? Lamb said his relationship with the Cowboys QB is "stronger than ever," urging reporters not to read too much into the interaction.
"Our relationship has, if anything, gotten stronger," Lamb said. "Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end. We know that we all we got, and I tip my hat off to him."
"I got the utmost respect for him, and I look at him as a brother. So with that being said, everything is gonna come out - the energy, the passion, the love, the fight - and then we'll make up in the end."
"No, no craziness now. Don't."
The Cowboys, after making Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history and Lamb the league's second-highest paid receiver, are banking on the connection between the two powering the club to the postseason for the fourth straight year.
But at 1-2, Dallas is clearly not where it wants to be. And neither is Lamb, who has yet to eclipse the century mark in receiving yards this year after doing so in eight of the 17 games he played last season.
But Lamb is in the right frame of mind, as he took accountability for his actions and level of play in the Week 3 loss.
"You can't really erase what happened," Lamb said. "What happened already happened. And I actually look at that as motivation because I know that’s not the player I am. I know that’s not the teammate I am. And I know that's not the guy I am. And with that being said, I look at that to build off of."
"And I don't necessarily look at that as a downfall. Granted, it was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that. I have no shame in that."
"I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine."
Lamb and the Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.