CeeDee Lamb Seemed to Have Emotional Message for Dak Prescott in Heated Sideline Moment
The Dallas Cowboys were on the losing side of another disappointing home defeat in Sunday’s 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and not all players took it well.
Quarterback Dak Prescott gave Cowboys fans a blunt message while walking to the locker room after the loss, just shortly after he and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a heated sideline spat during the game.
Prescott, who threw for 379 yards for two touchdowns and added one touchdown on the ground, was spotted arguing with Lamb when the Cowboys’ offense was off the field. It’s unclear exactly what words were exchanged, but some keen-eyed lip-readers seemed to think Lamb had something to get off his chest.
“I’m not going nowhere Imma be here all day,” Lamb appeared to tell Prescott as Prescott walked away from him.
Lamb finished with four catches for 67 yards and recorded a critical red zone fumble in the second quarter, when the Cowboys were down 14-3. The All-Pro wideout got paid last month, securing a four-year, $136 million deal after a tense holdout, but it looks like Lamb could still work on his chemistry with Prescott this season. Lamb has 13 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown through three games to start the year.
The Cowboys (1-2) will look to bounce back in a division rivalry game against the New York Giants next week.