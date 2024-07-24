CeeDee Lamb Not Expected to Report to Cowboys Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute
The Dallas Cowboys may have a contract holdout situation on their hands as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to angle for an improved deal.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lamb, who was reportedly not on the team's flight to Oxnard on Tuesday, is not expected to report to training camp when it gets underway on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old is entering his fifth year in the NFL, and as such, Dallas picked up his fifth year option ahead of the 2024 campaign. Lamb is due to make $17.99 million in '24, a bargain for a player of his caliber.
As is the case for any player missing training camp, Lamb will likely incur fines as a result of his absence.
Lamb doesn't appear to be backing down in his demands for a new contract, which could result in a standoff between the two sides as they work to reach an agreement. A contract holdout is not uncharted territory for the Cowboys by any means, however.
As recently as last season, star offensive lineman Zach Martin held out for a new deal and was eventually paid by the franchise. In 2019, Ezekiel Elliott walked away with one of the largest running back contracts in the league after his holdout.
After a sensational season in '23, during which Lamb racked up a league-high 135 catches to go with 1,749 yards and 14 total touchdowns, he certainly believes he's deserving of being paid as the top receiver in the league, or close to it.