CeeDee Lamb Penalized for Getting Trucked by Ref During Cowboys First Preseason Game
The Cowboys traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the first preseason game of the summer for both teams. The first half of the contest delivered one of the funnier lowlights fans will ever see from an exhibition contest.
Dallas star receiver CeeDee Lamb did not dress for the contest and was wandering the sideline in street clothes. At one point, quarterback Joe Milton III targeted a receiver deep down the field. Lamb began to walk towards the end zone in celebration, when he was suddenly plowed over by a referee sprinting to keep up with the play. Lamb took a huge hit, and both player and official tumbled to the ground.
Then a flag was thrown on Lamb for getting too close to the field of play, adding insult to the whole situation.
Ouch.
As noted by Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram above, Lamb seemed alright after the collision, and everybody laughed about it all. No harm done, and the foul was ultimately inconsequential since it happened in a preseason game, but what a gaffe.