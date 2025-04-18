CeeDee Lamb Reveals Staggering Annual Sum He Spends on Body Maintenance and Recovery
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb takes his rest and recovery very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that he estimates he spends a whopping $1.3 million on body maintenance annually.
"I'm not going to lie. It's a lot of money," he told Complex of his program, thinking out loud. "Every two weeks is $50,000 … there's 52 weeks in a year … That’s your number.”
If you multiply $50,000 by 26 (half of 52, since Lamb's spend is biweekly), you get a cool $1.3 million.
But what exactly is that money going toward, you might ask? Think things like ice baths, saunas, steam rooms, and hyperbaric chambers, among other treatments.
“The list could go on and on,” Lamb continued. “What I do for a living, it's very physical, and some short weeks are more lethal than your regular seven-day schedule. So I’m just staying on top of that and always trying to replenish the body, stay hydrated, keep my muscle functioning up, and trying to get a lead on my opponent.”
Although it seems outlandish to spend $1.3 million on maintenance and recovery, it's relatively par for the course for someone like Lamb, whose career is his body. If you had the money to stay in tip-top shape, wouldn't you?
Moreover, the wideout is far from the only pro athlete dropping big-time cash on wellness. Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is estimated to spend $240,000 annually on body maintenance, while NBA superstar LeBron James is believed to invest beaucoup bucks in his physique, as well (though he recently debunked the popular theory that he spends $1M+). Back in 2017, even, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison said he was spending $300,000 a year to stay fresh, utilizing a health and wellness plan that included acupuncture, needling, massages, and more.
The longer you play, the more money you earn. And the more money you earn, the less spending $1.3 million on red light treatments is going to bother your personal bottom line. And as the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, Lamb probably isn't bothered at all.
If longevity is what he's after, he's honestly right to invest in himself.