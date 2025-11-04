SI

Chargers Acquire Former First-Round Pick to Shore Up Beleaguered Offensive Line

Los Angeles is reeling from a key offensive-line injury.

Patrick Andres

Trevor Penning (70) is headed to an AFC contender.
Trevor Penning (70) is headed to an AFC contender. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

As they reel from a catastrophic injury on their offensive line, the Chargers are reportedly taking a chance on a former first-round draft pick.

Los Angeles is acquiring offensive lineman Trevor Penning from the Saints in a last-minute trade-deadline deal, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. A 2027 sixth-round pick will reportedly go back to New Orleans in the transaction.

Penning, 26, is in his fourth year in the NFL. The Saints drafted him 19th in 2022 out of Northern Iowa, making the Clear Lake, Iowa native the highest draft pick in the history of that program.

He will presumably help fill the void left after tackle Joe Alt underwent season-ending ankle surgery—a development that followed an injury during the Chargers' 27–20 win over the Titans Sunday.

At 6-3, Los Angeles trails the Broncos by one game in the AFC West race. The Chargers, with Penning likely in tow, are scheduled to host the Steelers Sunday before visiting the Jaguars on Nov. 16.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL