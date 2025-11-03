Chargers Lose Both Starting Tackles After Joe Alt Suffered Season-Ending Ankle Injury
The Chargers received news they were hoping to avoid on Monday, Left tackle Joe Alt will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season because of a high ankle sprain. He will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported.
The fear on Sunday was that Alt’s season was over, and that fear came true on Monday. Alt was carted off in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 27-20 win over the Titans. While Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing a pass, Alt was brought down by the Titans' defense while he was in the middle of blocking a defender who was charging at his quarterback. On the next play with Alt out, Herbert was sacked by Sebastian Joseph-Day for a loss of nine yards.
The Chargers now have lost both of their starting offensive tackles to injuries this season. Los Angeles’ other starting OT Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon during a practice in August, resulting in him being ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Alt was originally moved to the left tackle position to fill in for Slater. The Chargers’ starting right tackle Bobby Hart also suffered a groin injury in Sunday’s game.