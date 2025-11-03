SI

Chargers Lose Both Starting Tackles After Joe Alt Suffered Season-Ending Ankle Injury

He was carted off the field in Sunday’s 27-20 win.

Madison Williams

Chargers OT Joe Alt will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Chargers OT Joe Alt will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chargers received news they were hoping to avoid on Monday, Left tackle Joe Alt will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season because of a high ankle sprain. He will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported.

The fear on Sunday was that Alt’s season was over, and that fear came true on Monday. Alt was carted off in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 27-20 win over the Titans. While Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing a pass, Alt was brought down by the Titans' defense while he was in the middle of blocking a defender who was charging at his quarterback. On the next play with Alt out, Herbert was sacked by Sebastian Joseph-Day for a loss of nine yards.

The Chargers now have lost both of their starting offensive tackles to injuries this season. Los Angeles’ other starting OT Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon during a practice in August, resulting in him being ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Alt was originally moved to the left tackle position to fill in for Slater. The Chargers’ starting right tackle Bobby Hart also suffered a groin injury in Sunday’s game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB