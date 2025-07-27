Chargers Agree to Historic Contract Extension With LT Rashawn Slater
The Los Angeles Chargers and star left tackle Rashawn Slater agreed to terms on a record-setting contract extension Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. It's a four-year extension worth a total of $114 million and will include a staggering $92 million in guaranteed money.
The deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman on a per-year basis, due to make $28.5 million annually, surpassing the $28.125 million AAV on Tristan Wirfs's contract with the Buccaneers. He also has the most guaranteed money in his contract among any offensive lineman in the NFL. In terms of total value, only Wirfs ($140.6 million) and Giants' Andrew Thomas ($117.5 million) have larger contracts.
Slater, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the first round with the No. 13 pick in 2021 and has since developed into one of the game's best tackles. He made his second Pro Bowl in 2024 after starting 15 games, and has started 51 games across his first four seasons in the league.
Slater had been missing from the start of training camp, but with a lucrative new deal now secured, he figures to be back in the mix at camp for Los Angeles in the coming days.