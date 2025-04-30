SI

Highest-Paid NFL Players After 2025 Free Agency

Ryan Phillips

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension in 2025.
With the 2025 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, the offseason has all but completely come to a close for the league's teams. Free agency saw some major shakeups around the NFL, and the draft helped reshape a number of rosters.

Now that the offseason is winding down and free agency is officially over, it's time to look at who the highest-paid players in the NFL are right now.

The 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players Right Now

Not surprisingly, the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL all play quarterback. In fact, when judging by average annual value, the top 15 players are quarterbacks, and 17 of the top 19 are as well.

Below is the list of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL by the average annual value of their contracts. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 1 at $60 million, while fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Allen all come in averaging $55 million.

PLAYER

TEAM

AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$60 million

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

$55 million

Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers

$55 million

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

$55 million

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

$55 million

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins

$53.1 million

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

$53 million

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

$52.5 million

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

$52 million

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles

$51 million

Who Are the Highest-Paid NFL Players at Each Position?

We know quarterbacks are the highest-paid NFL players by far. Each position is graded differently by NFL teams when it comes to the average and maximum salary.

The Cincinnati Bengals made wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason, giving him a four-year, $161 million contract. That deal averages $40.25 million per year. But he's only the 16th highest-paid player leaguewide.

Similarly, the Cleveland Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when they gave the 29-year-old defensive end a four-year, $160 million deal, averaging $40 million per season.

Below is a list of the NFL's highest-paid player at every position judged by the average annual value of their contracts.

POSITION

PLAYER

TEAM

AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$60 million

Running Back

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

$20.6 million

Fullback

C.J. Ham

Minnesota Vikings

$4.325 million

Wide Receiver

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

$40.25 million

Tight End

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

$19 million

Offensive Tackle

Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$28.12 million

Guard

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

$23.4 million

Center

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

$18 million

Defensive End

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

$40 million

Defensive Tackle

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

$31.75 million

Linebacker

Joshua Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars

$28.25 million

Cornerback

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

$30 million

Safety

Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions

$21.5 million

Kicker

Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs

$6.4 million

Punter

Michael Dickson

Seattle Seahawks

$3.675 million

Long Snapper

James Winchester

Kansas City Chiefs

$1.65 million

Quarterbacks dominate the NFL's salary leaderboard and that's unlikely to change any time soon.

