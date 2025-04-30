Highest-Paid NFL Players After 2025 Free Agency
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
With the 2025 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, the offseason has all but completely come to a close for the league's teams. Free agency saw some major shakeups around the NFL, and the draft helped reshape a number of rosters.
Now that the offseason is winding down and free agency is officially over, it's time to look at who the highest-paid players in the NFL are right now.
The 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players Right Now
Not surprisingly, the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL all play quarterback. In fact, when judging by average annual value, the top 15 players are quarterbacks, and 17 of the top 19 are as well.
Below is the list of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL by the average annual value of their contracts. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 1 at $60 million, while fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Allen all come in averaging $55 million.
PLAYER
TEAM
AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
$60 million
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
$55 million
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
$55 million
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
$55 million
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
$55 million
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
$53.1 million
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
$53 million
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
$52.5 million
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
$52 million
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
$51 million
Who Are the Highest-Paid NFL Players at Each Position?
We know quarterbacks are the highest-paid NFL players by far. Each position is graded differently by NFL teams when it comes to the average and maximum salary.
The Cincinnati Bengals made wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason, giving him a four-year, $161 million contract. That deal averages $40.25 million per year. But he's only the 16th highest-paid player leaguewide.
Similarly, the Cleveland Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when they gave the 29-year-old defensive end a four-year, $160 million deal, averaging $40 million per season.
Below is a list of the NFL's highest-paid player at every position judged by the average annual value of their contracts.
POSITION
PLAYER
TEAM
AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE
Quarterback
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
$60 million
Running Back
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
$20.6 million
Fullback
C.J. Ham
Minnesota Vikings
$4.325 million
Wide Receiver
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
$40.25 million
Tight End
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
$19 million
Offensive Tackle
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$28.12 million
Guard
Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
$23.4 million
Center
Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs
$18 million
Defensive End
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
$40 million
Defensive Tackle
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
$31.75 million
Linebacker
Joshua Hines-Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars
$28.25 million
Cornerback
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
$30 million
Safety
Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
$21.5 million
Kicker
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
$6.4 million
Punter
Michael Dickson
Seattle Seahawks
$3.675 million
Long Snapper
James Winchester
Kansas City Chiefs
$1.65 million
Quarterbacks dominate the NFL's salary leaderboard and that's unlikely to change any time soon.