Chargers Announce Disappointing Omarion Hampton Injury Decision After Week 5 Loss
The Chargers are losing their second-string running back Omarion Hampton, who recently became their starter as Najee Harris is out for the season, to the injured reserve with an ankle injury, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday.
Hampton left Sunday's contest, a 27-10 loss to the Commanders, early with the ankle injury. He was seen in a walking boot after the game. Before exiting, Hampton recorded 12 carries for 44 yards and six receptions for 26 yards.
Hampton will miss at least the next four Los Angeles matchups as he goes on the IR. Those games include contests against the Dolphins, Colts, Vikings and Titans.
It's unfortunate news for the 3-2 Chargers coming off their second loss of the season. Harris, the Chargers' RB1, is out for the year with a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 3. Now, the team's RB2 is also down.
Los Angeles will lean on Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, the only two running backs left on the depth chart. Both Haskins and Vidal stepped into Sunday's game when Hampton left early. Haskins had five carries for 13 yards, while Vidal had four carries for 18 yards. We'll see who is named the starting running back on Sunday vs. the Dolphins.