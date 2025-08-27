SI

Chargers Make Decision on Backup Quarterback to Justin Herbert

The Chargers have cut Taylor Heinicke, which means Trey Lance has landed the backup quarterback job in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers have cut veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
The Los Angeles Chargers have cut veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
The Chargers have made their decision on who will backup starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

After cutting D.J. Uiagalelei earlier on Tuesday, the Chargers are also parting ways with veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke, paving the way for former No. 3 pick to make the roster as Herbert's backup.

Heinicke served as Herbert's backup last season, and appeared in four games during mop up duty. He was set to enter his eighth season in the NFL, most of which have come on 53-man rosters across the league.

The 32-year-old Heinicke should be able to latch on to a practice squad elsewhere (perhaps even back with the Chargers) as a depth option with both starting and backup experience.

As for Lance, he will continue his journey in Los Angeles on his third team in five years having locked down a backup spot.

