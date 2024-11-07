Jim Harbaugh Shares Deep Football Wisdom Through Dad Joke
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. At his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the importance of winning games in the middle weeks of the season.
Harbaugh expanded on Bill Belichick's idea that the middle eight minutes of a football game are very important and applied it to the full season, where the Chargers are currently in the middle of the season. Then, in the most Harbaugh way possible, he continued to explain the importance of the games with a dad joke.
"The middle, the middle of the season is always critical that way," said Harbaugh. "Bill Belichick always talks about the middle eight in a football game, there's a middle eight in a season too. You could break it down that way. You know, six, seven, eight, nine, those are important games. The only joke I know is why was six afraid of seven? Because even ate nine. Six, seven, eight, nine, those are big games."
Jokes small children tell aside, the Chargers have won three of their first four in the middle eight weeks. The Chargers finish their middle eight with the Tennessee Titans this week, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.