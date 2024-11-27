Latest J.K. Dobbins Injury Update Doesn't Bode Well For Chargers' Running Game
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has enjoyed a successful 2024, but it appears his campaign is on hold for the time being.
Dobbins suffered a knee sprain during the Chargers' 30–23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and will miss some time, according to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
According to Rapoport, Dobbins will miss Los Angeles's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday "and (his status is) up in the air after that."
Dobbins has rushed for 766 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games this season; he's just 39 yards short of his career high.
Drafted by the Ravens in 2020, Dobbins played 15 games as a rookie before suffering a litany of injuries. He missed all of 2021, nine games in 2022, and 16 games in 2023.
The Chargers signed Dobbins last April and reaped considerable benefits. It appears they will have to navigate several massive games, however, without their featured back.