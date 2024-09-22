SI

Justin Herbert Taken Out After Appearing to Reinjure Ankle on Brutal Sack

Ryan Phillips

Herbert was landed on while being sacked and left the game.
Justin Herbert is injured yet again.

After entering Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers nursing a high ankle sprain, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback appears to have reaggravated the injury.

In the middle of the third quarter, Herbert was sacked by Pittsburgh's Elandon Roberts on first-and-10 from LA's 34-yard line. As he went to the turf, Steelers lineman Cam Heyward appeared to land on Herbert's bad ankle.

Here's another angle:

Herbert attempted another play, then limped off the field and couldn't even make it to the bench before sitting down.

He was sporting an obvious limp on the sidelines.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert, who is questionable to return. It didn't look good and without his ability to move in the pocket, Herbert will be a sitting duck behind a Chargers offensive line that has looked shaky today.

LA might be better served letting Herbert rest and hoping Heinicke can lead them to a win.

