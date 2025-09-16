Chargers' Kicker Cameron Dicker Made NFL History on 'Monday Night Football'
The Los Angeles Chargers were unable to reach the end zone on their first drive of Monday night's clash against the Raiders, but the ever-reliable Cameron Dicker managed to secure three points for Jim Harbaugh's squad.
Dicker sent a 38-yard field goal, a chip shot for him, straight through the uprights, in what was the 100th field goal attempt of his NFL career.
It was a historic make for Dicker, who now holds the NFL record for the best field goal percentage through a kicker's first 100 field goal attempts. Dicker is an elite 94 for 100 as he eclipses the century mark for field goal attempts, setting himself apart in the history books.
Dicker started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2022, but joined the Chargers later that season after Jake Elliott returned from injury. He made both of his two field goal attempts for the Eagles, including a game-winner, before being released later that month.
Since joining the Chargers, he's developed into one of the game's best kickers, and is off to a perfect 3-for-3 start thus far into the 2025 season.