Chargers Linebacker Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Gun Charge
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles on a felony gun possession charge, according to multiple reports. Perryman is reportedly facing a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon.
In a statement given to USA Today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Perryman was arrested for "multiple weapons violations" during a traffic stop.
"NFL player, Denzel Perryman, was arrested by South Los Angeles Station deputies on Friday, August 1, 2025," the department said to USA Today's Scooby Axson. "Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Mr. Perryman’s vehicle for vehicle code violations. During their investigation, Mr. Perryman was arrested for multiple weapons violations. Mr. Perryman was extremely cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation."
Perryman, 32, was first drafted by the Chargers in 2015 when the franchise was still located in San Diego. After six seasons with the team he bounced around the NFL for a few years, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before signing back up with the Chargers in 2024 after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh.
Last season Perryman was voted team captain and recorded 55 tackles in 11 starts. He signed with Los Angeles again in free agency this past offseason.