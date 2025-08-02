SI

Chargers Linebacker Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Gun Charge

Perryman was arrested in Los Angeles for 'multiple weapons violations' on Friday.

Liam McKeone

Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles.
Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles on a felony gun possession charge, according to multiple reports. Perryman is reportedly facing a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon.

In a statement given to USA Today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Perryman was arrested for "multiple weapons violations" during a traffic stop.

"NFL player, Denzel Perryman, was arrested by South Los Angeles Station deputies on Friday, August 1, 2025," the department said to USA Today's Scooby Axson. "Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Mr. Perryman’s vehicle for vehicle code violations. During their investigation, Mr. Perryman was arrested for multiple weapons violations. Mr. Perryman was extremely cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation."

Perryman, 32, was first drafted by the Chargers in 2015 when the franchise was still located in San Diego. After six seasons with the team he bounced around the NFL for a few years, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before signing back up with the Chargers in 2024 after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh.

Last season Perryman was voted team captain and recorded 55 tackles in 11 starts. He signed with Los Angeles again in free agency this past offseason.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL