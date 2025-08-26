SI

Chargers Make Decision on Najee Harris's Availability Ahead of Week 1

Harris has been on the non-football injury list after injuries he suffered on July 4 in a firework incident.

Madison Williams

The Chargers activated Najee Harris ahead of Week 1.
The Chargers activated Najee Harris ahead of Week 1. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chargers activated running back Najee Harris off the non-football injury list on Tuesday in order to set him up for a possible Week 1 return, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Harris's status for Los Angeles's Week 1 games next Friday, Sept. 5 vs. the Chiefs in Brazil isn't official, but this move on Tuesday is promising for the possibility that Harris will compete. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason after spending his first four years with the Steelers.

Tuesday's official news lines up with what Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shared on Saturday, stating that he was hopeful for Harris to compete in Week 1.

Harris has spent the entirety of training camp on the non-football injury/illness list after suffering a minor eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4. He hasn't officially practiced with the Chargers since then.

Harris did participate in drills on Aug. 12, and he's continued working with an athletic trainer on his own the last few weeks of training camp. NFL fans haven't seen or gotten any details about Harris's eye injury, as he wears a helmet and visor, or dark glasses when he is seen in public.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL