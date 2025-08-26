Chargers Make Decision on Najee Harris's Availability Ahead of Week 1
The Chargers activated running back Najee Harris off the non-football injury list on Tuesday in order to set him up for a possible Week 1 return, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Harris's status for Los Angeles's Week 1 games next Friday, Sept. 5 vs. the Chiefs in Brazil isn't official, but this move on Tuesday is promising for the possibility that Harris will compete. He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason after spending his first four years with the Steelers.
Tuesday's official news lines up with what Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shared on Saturday, stating that he was hopeful for Harris to compete in Week 1.
Harris has spent the entirety of training camp on the non-football injury/illness list after suffering a minor eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4. He hasn't officially practiced with the Chargers since then.
Harris did participate in drills on Aug. 12, and he's continued working with an athletic trainer on his own the last few weeks of training camp. NFL fans haven't seen or gotten any details about Harris's eye injury, as he wears a helmet and visor, or dark glasses when he is seen in public.