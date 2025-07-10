SI

Najee Harris Suffers Minor Eye Injury in Fireworks Accident

The Chargers running back should be good to go in 2025, though.

Patrick Andres

Najee Harris runs the ball against the Ravens.
Najee Harris runs the ball against the Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained a minor injury in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap, his agent said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Najee Harris was present at a Fourth of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Doug Hendrickson told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in a statement. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

Harris, 27, is entering his first season with Los Angeles after four years with the Steelers to start his NFL career. He has run for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, and left Pittsburgh ranked sixth in rushing yards in franchise history.

In 2024, he ran for 1,043 yards in 17 games, scoring six touchdowns and helped Pittsburgh make a fourth playoff appearance in five years. He made his only Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021.

The Chargers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL