Najee Harris Suffers Minor Eye Injury in Fireworks Accident
Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained a minor injury in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap, his agent said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
"Najee Harris was present at a Fourth of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Doug Hendrickson told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in a statement. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."
Harris, 27, is entering his first season with Los Angeles after four years with the Steelers to start his NFL career. He has run for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, and left Pittsburgh ranked sixth in rushing yards in franchise history.
In 2024, he ran for 1,043 yards in 17 games, scoring six touchdowns and helped Pittsburgh make a fourth playoff appearance in five years. He made his only Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021.
The Chargers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.