Chargers' Najee Harris Carted Off Field After Sustaining Concerning Leg Injury
Chargers running back Najee Harris went down with a non-contact injury during the first half against the Broncos, in what was a worrisome moment at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Harris was preparing to take a handoff out of the backfield during the second quarter when he appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. As he prepared to push off with his left leg, something went wrong and Harris went to the ground in pain. He was carted off the field, unable to walk under his own power.
Here's a look at the play in which Harris sustained the injury.
The Chargers later announced Harris is officially ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.
Harris got off to a late start in the offseason after sustaining an injury to his eye stemming from a fireworks accident on July 4. He didn't participate in much of training camp while recovering, but was ultimately cleared for action before the regular season got underway.
Prior to suffering the injury, Harris had six carries for 28 yards. He had nine carries and 33 yards through the first two games of the season.