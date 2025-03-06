Chargers Release Five-Time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa After Nine Seasons
After nine productive seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Joey Bosa is headed elsewhere.
The Chargers are releasing Bosa, the team announced Wednesday night.
Bosa, 29, spent all nine years of his NFL career with the Chargers. The Ohio State product made five Pro Bowls in that time, helping bridge the team's San Diego heritage with its new Los Angeles reality.
After making two All-America team with the Buckeyes, Bosa was taken third by the Chargers in the 2016 draft. He immediately won Defensive Rookie of the Year with San Diego, posting the first of four seasons with double-digit sacks.
As the Chargers noted in their brief farewell, Bosa's 72 sacks rank second in franchise history—trailing only six-time Pro Bowl defensive end and linebacker Leslie O'Neal.
Bosa's 2025 cap hit was $36.5 million before his release.
Despite his stellar play, Los Angeles won just one playoff game in Bosa's tenure.