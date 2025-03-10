SI

Chargers Agree to Two-Year Deal With Former Steelers Cornerback Donte Jackson

He caught a team-high five interceptions this past season.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson celebrates an interception.
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed upon a two-year, $13 million deal with cornerback Donte Jackson, who is coming off one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Jackson caught a team-high five interceptions last season and shined on a tough Steelers defense.

The cornerback did miss two of the last three Steelers game last season, though, with a back issue.

Jackson will be teaming up with the Chargers' top cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, who are both coming off of their rookie seasons. But, there is a question now if the Chargers will bring back cornerback Kristian Fulton, who is a free agent.

Before joining the Steelers last season, Jackson played for the Carolina Panthers for six years. Over the course of his seven-year career, Jackson's totaled 341 combined tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and 19 interceptions.

