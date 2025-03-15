Chargers Sign Former Eagles, Jets Lineman Mekhi Becton to Two-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Chargers found more protection for Justin Herbert in the second wave of free agency.
On Friday night, the team announced the signing of free agent guard Mekhi Becton. Becton spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a big role in helping pave the way for Saquon Barkley. Per ESPN's Tim McManus, the deal is for two years. The big lineman entered the league in 2020 and has appeared in 31 games over the last two years.
Becton, 25, was one of the cooler stories of the 2024 NFL season. The former first-round pick struggled mightily in his first four NFL seasons with the New York Jets, beginning his career as an offensive tackle for Gang Green. The Jets declined his fifth-year option and Becton hit free agency this time last year; he remained unsigned until after the 2024 NFL draft, when he inked a one-year agreement with the Eagles.
In Philly, Becton found his potential as a guard rather than a tackle. He enjoyed a resurgent season and started 15 games as part of arguably the best line in football. On top of it all, Becton got a ring when the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Becton is now tasked with protecting Herbert in L.A. for the Chargers.