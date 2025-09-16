SI

Chargers Teair Tart Gets Away With Another Cheap Shot With Missed Roughing the Passer

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith late.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith late.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart got away with another one in Week 2.

Tart dodged an ejection in Week 1 despite slapping Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the face, and on Monday night, Tart authored another cheap shot, and referees somehow missed it.

Facing the Las Vegas Raiders, Tart was back at it, shoving quarterback Geno Smith to the turf long after the ball was out of his hand. Tart's shove didn't draw a flag from officials, but Raiders fans inside Allegiant Stadium were beside themselves at the no-call.

That's absolutely a dirty play. It wasn't incidental contact, Tart made contact, then shoved Smith with extra emphasis. Given how protective officials are over quarterbacks, it's pretty incredible that it didn't draw a flag.

Tart was fined $12,000 for the slap on Kelce. It'll be interesting to see if the NFL steps in again after this play.

