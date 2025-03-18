SI

Chargers Sign Veteran Center Andre James to Fill Void on Offensive Line

The veteran James is joining the Chargers after six seasons with the Raiders.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran center Andre James has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Veteran center Andre James has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed veteran center Andre James, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

James, a six-year veteran, is returning to Los Angeles after playing his college ball at UCLA. He spent his entire professional career to-date with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he has started 61 of his 89 career games. He had been the Raiders' full-time center since 2021.

Terms of the deal between James and the Chargers were not disclosed.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL