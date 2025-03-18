Chargers Sign Veteran Center Andre James to Fill Void on Offensive Line
The veteran James is joining the Chargers after six seasons with the Raiders.
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed veteran center Andre James, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
James, a six-year veteran, is returning to Los Angeles after playing his college ball at UCLA. He spent his entire professional career to-date with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he has started 61 of his 89 career games. He had been the Raiders' full-time center since 2021.
Terms of the deal between James and the Chargers were not disclosed.
