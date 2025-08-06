Chargers Training Camp 2025: Jim Harbaugh Has Built a Team of Bullies
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Lots of energy at Stop 15, where a confident Chargers team is striding into Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh Era. A lot to like here …
• The first thing you notice coming here is that this is a really big football team—they were one last year, and they’re even moreso now. It’s especially apparent at the line of scrimmage. On the offensive side, right tackle Joe Alt was a monster as a rookie and has come back bigger and stronger. He’s got the mountainous Mekhi Becton, reenergized last year in Philly, next to him to form a right side that can block out the sun. Add in left tackle Rashawn Slater, and Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman inside, and you have a rugged line in the image of Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman. On defense, Teair Tart, Da’Shawn Hand, Justin Eboigbe and Otito Ogbonnia come back with a year in Ben Herbert’s strength program, and the team added size with Naquan Jones arriving in free agency and Jamaree Caldwell via the draft. Harbaugh’s teams have always been bullies. The Chargers certainly look like one now.
• If there’s a player ready to make a big leap, it’s probably linebacker Daiyan Henley, now in his third year coming off a season in which the team felt like he was playing at a Pro Bowl level. The difference this year is how quickly Henley is seeing and diagnosing what’s in front of him—with the hope being that’ll turn the stops after a ballcarrier gains a yard or two into tackles for loss. He’s also gotten better as a blitzer, which should only make him more dangerous as a three-down linebacker. And the hope is Henley becomes the defense’s next leader, with Derwin James and Khalil Mack having taken him under their collective wings in that regard. Add in Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu (who’s embraced added responsibility with Joey Bosa gone) on the edges, and the front seven should be rock solid.
• If there’s a question on defense, then, it’s at corner, with a bunch of moving pieces and roles still up for grabs. Tarheeb Still, a 2024 fifth-round pick, burst onto the scene with four picks as a rookie. He’s shown more consistency playing outside, after being better inside as a rookie, which should give DC Jesse Minter added flexibility. Donte Jackson’s a solid, if older, veteran who brings ballhawking ability. And bigger corners Cam Hart and Benjamin St-Juste are battling for playing time, and to give the group a different dynamic. The group’s got talent and diversity of skill, so it’ll be interesting to see how roles are doled out.
• Omarion Hampton is an obvious guy to watch, and also the poster child for an intriguing crew of rookie skill players. He’s a big, strong, physical back, and he’s already shown vision and burst that should get him to the second level, and going downhill, fast at the NFL level. He’s not Frank Gore, but there’s the thought he could be the bellcow for Harbaugh like the legendary ex-Niner was for the coach in San Francisco. Elsewhere, Oronde Gadsden has flashed as a move tight end, Tre Harris has size and a ton of untapped potential at receiver, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith can roll. As a whole, it’s fair to think this group should improve as the season goes on, and give the Chargers, and Justin Herbert, a little more to work with in the playmaking department as we get closer to the playoffs.
• Finally, the vibes around Herbert are really good. Last summer, he lost most of camp to a foot injury, and it happened as the offensive install was being completed. He got mental reps, but it wasn’t the same as if he’d been in there. Now, with a full season and offseason to build off, his ownership and command of the offense has taken a big jump—which will allow for him to do a lot more from the line and should make the Chargers even more difficult to deal with. And as a team that feels like they’ve gotten better at virtually every position from where they were a year ago, that’d give them even more to build on as they get set to fight in what could be the best division in football.