Chargers' remaining free agent TE options after Mike Gesicki, Bengals deal
The Los Angeles Chargers have made quite a splash at the start of free agency. The franchise has agreed to bring back edge rusher Khalil Mack, as well as an agreement to bring in former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Harris will be a great addition to a running back room that is in need of a leader. The franchise was also hoping to land another skill player, like tight end Mike Gesicki. However, Gesicki has agreed to a deal that keeps him with the Cincinnati Bengals.
With Will Dissly being the only tight end left on the roster who had meaningful snaps this past season, the Chargers could use an upgrade.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
Here are three tight end free agents the Chargers could still target.
Tyler Conkiln
Former New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is still on the market. Conklin had 51 receptions this past season for 449 yards and four touchdowns. The addition of Conklin could be exactly what the Chargers are looking for.
Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst spent last season with the Chargers and could be the familiar face quarterback Justin Herbert approves of.
Hurst spent a lot of last season nursing an injury, appearing in just nine games for the Chargers. However, if he can be 60% of the player he was with the Baltimore Ravens, the risk is worth the reward.
Harrison Bryant
Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end, Harrison Bryant, is just 26 years old. His numbers from last season are not eye-popping; they're actually not that impressive, as Bryant didn't even have 100 yards receiving.
However, being so young, bringing Bryant in on a one-year deal doesn't sound like a bad, especially with so much upside.
