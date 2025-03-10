Chargers get active, agree to sign former second-round CB to deal
As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers will have an overhaul at the cornerback position this offseason, starting by agreeing to terms with free agent Donte Jackson on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news, revealing it’s a two-year deal for $13 million for Jackson with the Chargers.
A 29-year-old veteran, Jackson was a second-round pick in 2018 who spent six years with the Carolina Panthers before last season’s lone stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the other big part in the Diontae Johnson trade.
RELATED: Chargers' top WR options after missing Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
With the Chargers, Jackson will get a chance to start, pushing last year’s breakout rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
The Chargers were never expected to bring back Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency, while Kristian Fulton's next destination remains up in the air.
While this is a strong value buy for the Chargers not unlike some of their additions last offseason in free agency, it doesn’t prevent the team from eyeballing the premium position as early as Round 1 in the upcoming draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
5 Chargers free agents LA must re-sign before market opens
Chargers free agents list: All 28 LA players headed to the open market
Chargers predicted to make running back change, sign projected $27 million free agent
Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
Chargers: Another contender for Khalil Mack in free agency emerges