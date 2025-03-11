Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers urged to add Super Bowl MVP to mentor WR Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey had a very productive rookie season but with a wide receiver room light on experience, one analyst suggests they add a savvy vet to continue to bring McConkey along.

Brian Letscher

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes the touchdown catch
Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes the touchdown catch / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was certainly excited about the organization trading up with the New England Patriots to snag Ladd McConkey with the 34th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Ladd McConkey
Jan 11, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

That move paid off in a big way as the rookie WR had a stellar season, leading the Chargers with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 9/197/1 line in their Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The Charger wide receiver room, however, is a little light on experience -- a situation that ESPN's Lindsey Thiry thinks can be shored up with a Super Bowl MVP who's already in Los Angeles.

Kupp to the Chargers is definitely a possiblity despite that fact that both players line up in the slot. In fact, that is why Harbaugh might want Kupp stay in Los Angeles but switch uniforms -- so the 2021 Super Bowl MVP and OPOY can mentor McConkey the way he did Los Angeles Rams breakout, Puca Nacua.

Cooper Kupp, Puca Nacua
Aug 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nacua turned in a 2nd team All-Pro season in 2024, his second year in the league, a performance that likely pushed the Rams to decide to part ways with Kupp. At 31 years, Kupp insists hestill has some gas left in the tank. Tough to tell at this point but, at the very least, perhaps he can help McConkey make that second-year leap.

Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

