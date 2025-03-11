Los Angeles Chargers urged to add Super Bowl MVP to mentor WR Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was certainly excited about the organization trading up with the New England Patriots to snag Ladd McConkey with the 34th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
That move paid off in a big way as the rookie WR had a stellar season, leading the Chargers with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 9/197/1 line in their Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The Charger wide receiver room, however, is a little light on experience -- a situation that ESPN's Lindsey Thiry thinks can be shored up with a Super Bowl MVP who's already in Los Angeles.
Kupp to the Chargers is definitely a possiblity despite that fact that both players line up in the slot. In fact, that is why Harbaugh might want Kupp stay in Los Angeles but switch uniforms -- so the 2021 Super Bowl MVP and OPOY can mentor McConkey the way he did Los Angeles Rams breakout, Puca Nacua.
Nacua turned in a 2nd team All-Pro season in 2024, his second year in the league, a performance that likely pushed the Rams to decide to part ways with Kupp. At 31 years, Kupp insists hestill has some gas left in the tank. Tough to tell at this point but, at the very least, perhaps he can help McConkey make that second-year leap.
