Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
The Los Angeles Chargers whiffed on Davante Adams, now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, then followed it up with a whiff on a DK Metcalf trade, too as he heads for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But maybe whiffed isn’t the right term. How about no thanks?
If Chargers fans know one thing about general manager Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, it’s that they take a methodical approach to free agency and the draft. They have plenty of top options to chase at wideout in both avenues, still.
Hortiz, after all, is the guy who immediately said goodbye to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams during Year 1 of the rebuild, prioritizing the trenches and pass-rush. Only in the draft did he get super aggressive at the position – and that produced a massive ripoff of a trade while moving up to acquire breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.
Had Hortiz gambled and acquired Adams, he’d get a 32-year-old wideout at $26 million per year. An upgrade, but a costly, chaotic one given the veteran’s flameout in Las Vegas before chasing Aaron Rodgers to New York.
Metcalf? The trade cost was a second-round pick, the sort of asset that can land a McConkey. Then, a five-year, $150 million contract extension. That’s a massive investment for a 27-year-old wideout who can perhaps perform as a No. 1 wideout for a few years – but caught just 66 of 108 targets with five scores a year ago.
Adams and Metcalf could easily be huge producers in their new homes in 2025. And yes, the Chargers have north of $90 million in cap space. But being unwilling to play in the deep end of desperation is more likely to end up looking like a good move in the long run for the Chargers.
Some combination of a budget free agent and rookie as high as Round 1 could create a similar impact for Justin Herbert – especially if and when the stashed resources get invested in the offensive line and tight end positions to further enable that wideout depth chart.
