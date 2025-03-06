Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing TE Tyler Conklin
All the talk heading into the NFL draft is that the Los Angeles Chargers should be focused on adding a wide receiver to the roster.
That conversation has been brought up so much that even the front office had a little fun with it during the NFL Scouting Combine.
However, the team is in need of more offensive weapons other than at wide receiver. The Chargers should be in the market for a tight end as well this offseason.
With free agency approaching, the team could be looking at talent in the free-agent pool. One name that comes to mind is former New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin.
Tyler Conklin free agency value
Conklin had middle-of-the-road numbers compared to a tight end in the pass game from this past season. The former Jets tight end finished with 449 receiving yards, 51 receptions, and four touchdowns on the season.
To put that in perspective, Conklin's numbers mirror those of Chargers tight end Will Dissly, who finished the season with 50 receptions, 481 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
Pros of Chargers signing Tyler Conklin
Conklin could be a great partner to Dissly in the pass game for the Chargers. With similar numbers, Conklin could make the Chargers a fearsome team in the middle of the field with Dissly.
Cons of Chargers signing Tyler Conklin
Singing a player of the same caliber as Dissly doesn't really make much sense. The Chargers should be looking to add someone who could bring even more to the table.
Verdict
My vote goes to the Chargers looking elsewhere when it comes to adding a tight end next season. Many mock drafts have the team selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with their first pick in the draft, and that seems like the best option moving forward.
