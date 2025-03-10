Chargers keeping underrated nose tackle after agreeing to one-year deal
Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers learned they would be without Poona Ford in 2025. Their starting nose tackle signed with the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the defensive tackle position thin.
The Bolts made sure that wouldn't remain the case as they wound up agreeing to a one-year deal with backup defensive tackle Teair Tart. His new contract is worth up to $5.5 million, suggesting he could find his way into the starting lineup this season.
MORE: Chargers mentioned as ‘in conversation’ with big-name backup QB
Tart was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played in Tennessee for four seasons, but was waived near the end of the 2023 campaign. He had a cup of tea with the Houston Texans before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.
He was released by Miami before playing a down with them and landed with the Chargers. In 17 games, he had 29 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception.
When focused, Tart can be a disruptor, especially against the run. That hasn't always been the case but the Chargers got more out of him than most, and hope to see the arrow continue to point up.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
5 Chargers free agents LA must re-sign before market opens
Chargers free agents list: All 28 LA players headed to the open market
Chargers predicted to make running back change, sign projected $27 million free agent
Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
Chargers: Another contender for Khalil Mack in free agency emerges