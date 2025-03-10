Former standout Chargers defensive lineman agrees to deal with Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers made a splash with the announcement that the team has agreed to re-sign star edge rusher Khalil Mack.
However, the NFL free agency isn't always going to deliver good news. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Chargers are losing a massive talent to the Los Angeles Rams.
Former Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford is not changing cities, just changing colors, as the seventh-year veteran agreed to a three-year deal with the Rams.
Fowler also reports the deal is worth just under $30 million, with $17 million guaranteed. Ford was expecting to have a few suitors during free agency after a career year with the Chargers.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ford was graded the fifth best defensive tackle in the NFL, ranking in the top ten in run defense for interior linemen.
Ford's departure is a brutal loss for the Chargers' defensive front. However, the franchise is still in a great place cap-wise and can make more moves this offseason.
Even with his departure, it's easy to be happy for Ford. An undrafted player, Ford has now put himself in a category that many didn't think was possible. There should be no hard feelings for Ford's chance at a payday.
