Chargers should call Steelers about George Pickens trade after missing Metcalf, Godwin
The Los Angeles Chargers have missed on Davante Adams, D.K. Metcalf and now Chris Godwin as NFL free agency's legal tampering period gets going.
So why not call the Pittsburgh Steelers about George Pickens?
The Chargers weren't wrong to skip out on Adams and Metcalf given the wild prices involved. But that doesn't mean the team can't do some due diligence on what might be available out there now that the free-agent market is almost tapped of No. 1 options, either.
Those Steelers, after all, just coughed up a second-round pick and roughly $150 million on Metcalf. While the idea of Metcalf and Pickens on the same field sounds nice, they also happen to have histories of not only a similar play style, but outbursts and even wear the same numbers.
Perhaps those Steelers would be willing to salvage some of the costs involved in acquiring Metcalf with a Pickens trade, especially if they need assets to go get a high-profile quarterback while attempting to turn things for the better.
The Chargers found a breakout rookie with Ladd McConkey this offseason but have shied from finding a No. 1 who can open up the field for him. Pickens has 800-plus yards in each of his first three seasons and averages better than 16 yards per catch, so he certainly fits the bill.
Perhaps going from Russell Wilson and others to Justin Herbert would reduce the routine odd Pickens moments that have dominated the conversations around his career so far, too.
With a Pickens trade, the Chargers would be inheriting the final end of his rookie contract, setting up a possible monetary standoff down the road if he doesn't agree to an extension upon arrival (and he shouldn't). But the team isn't exactly hurting for cap space after entering the window with more than $90 million to use while being well-positioned for the future.
If the Steelers are indeed looking to offload Pickens, the Chargers should be right there picking up the phone. At this point, it would be a relatively low-cost gamble with some fascinating upside.
