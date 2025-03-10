Khalil Mack entertained free-agent offers, chose Chargers return anyway
The Los Angeles Chargers wasted no time in agreeing to re-sign edge rusher Khalil Mack before the chaos of NFL Free Agency begins.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Chargers and Mack have agreed to a one-year deal worth $18 million.
Now, the decision to let Joey Bosa walk makes a lot of sense, as the team is ready to line up with Mack on the defensive front this upcoming season.
According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Mack had entertained other offers before ultimately re-signing with the Chargers.
However, Mack wants to win a title for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. Those are the exact words you want to hear as a Chargers fan.
Mack has been a Pro Bowl selection in all three of his seasons with the Chargers, earning a few votes for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
The signing of Mack should not mean the Chargers are done looking for help with the pass rush. However, it is a great start.
Maybe there's even a world where Bosa returns to the franchise and the Chargers bring back the formidable duo from last season.
Chances are low for that, but you never say never. The NFL free agency frenzy will be starting today. Keep it with us here On SI for the latest Chargers news.
