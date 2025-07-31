Chargers rookies with much to gain during preseason game vs. Lions
The Los Angeles Chargers kick off the NFL preseason Thursday night with the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions.
There, Trey Lance will quarterback with a starters list composed of mostly rookies and guys trying to make the final 53-man roster.
That means a heavy dose of rookies. While big names like Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris don’t have much to gain beyond simple pro game experience during the exhibition, the following rookies could make serious headway when it comes to playing time or even outright roster chances.
EDGE Kyle Kennard
Kennard was a guy specifically mentioned by head coach Jim Harbaugh as playing. The fourth-round pick isn’t in danger of losing a roster spot, but if he can flash, there’s a conversation worth having about his bullying his way into the Week 1 lineup in a rotation behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
TE Oronde Gadsden
Gadsden has arguably been the biggest name at training camp. Everyone knows the fifth-rounder can make big plays as a receiver. If he holds up well as a blocker Thursday night, it’s worth talking more about whether he can steal snaps in the starting offense by Week 1.
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
The other fifth-rounder making noise here and there, Lambert-Smith has flashed some of the big-play ability that had fans hyped. Step 1 for him is showing well in this extra game, which would put him in the running to pass up names like Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis by the time games start to matter.
CB Nikko Reed
Few have done more for their stock in training camp than the undrafted Oregon product. If the practice flashes translate to real pro games already, he’ll be on track to put his name alongside rookie fifth-round breakouts from last year (Cam Hart, Tarheeb Taylor).
