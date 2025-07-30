Charger Report

3 most impressive players from Chargers training camp so far

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a few surprising performers at the start of camp. Here are three impressive players who have made statements in camp.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are a little over a week into their 2025 training camp slate. On Thursday, practice time turns to game time, as the team meets the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

Training camp is the time for players who are not promised a job to fight for their opportunity to be on the sidelines when the regular season begins in September.

So, who has been making a name for themselves at camp so far? Here are three players who have made a great impression at Chargers camp.

1. KeAndre Lambert Smith - WR

The Chargers wanted depth at wide receiver coming into the preseason and may have found just that with fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Smith has had plenty of plays to add to his highlight reel this summer. This could be a big name to watch in the Hall of Fame Game.

2. Nikko Reed - CB

UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed continues to make big plays during camp. Reed will have a chance to prove that what he has been doing on the practice field can translate to an actual game on Thursday night.

3. Derius Davis - WR

Another wide receiver who has shown moments of greatness at camp has been third-year receiver Derius Davis.

Davis had an impressive day on the practice field a few days ago, which saw the former fourth-round pick haul in three touchdowns in one day. The future could be bright for the receiving unit.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Derius Davis carries the ball as receivers coach Sanjay Lal watches during training camp.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Derius Davis carries the ball as receivers coach Sanjay Lal watches during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

