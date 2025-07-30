3 most impressive players from Chargers training camp so far
The Los Angeles Chargers are a little over a week into their 2025 training camp slate. On Thursday, practice time turns to game time, as the team meets the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
Training camp is the time for players who are not promised a job to fight for their opportunity to be on the sidelines when the regular season begins in September.
RELATED: Chargers news: Big expectations, potential starting OL, 1-2 punch and more
So, who has been making a name for themselves at camp so far? Here are three players who have made a great impression at Chargers camp.
1. KeAndre Lambert Smith - WR
The Chargers wanted depth at wide receiver coming into the preseason and may have found just that with fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Smith has had plenty of plays to add to his highlight reel this summer. This could be a big name to watch in the Hall of Fame Game.
2. Nikko Reed - CB
UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed continues to make big plays during camp. Reed will have a chance to prove that what he has been doing on the practice field can translate to an actual game on Thursday night.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers have Mike Williams replacement lined up
3. Derius Davis - WR
Another wide receiver who has shown moments of greatness at camp has been third-year receiver Derius Davis.
Davis had an impressive day on the practice field a few days ago, which saw the former fourth-round pick haul in three touchdowns in one day. The future could be bright for the receiving unit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension