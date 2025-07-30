Chargers linked to most puzzling three-team trade you can imagine
The Los Angeles Chargers really have not made any major moves this offseason, choosing to spend their cap space on a bunch of mid-level players rather than aiming for top-level guys.
The Chargers also passed on trades for star wide receivers like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, which frustrated the fan base due to the team's lack of proven talent in its receiving corps.
But there is still time for Los Angeles to add another weapon before the season begins, and ESPN's Seth Walder has linked the Chargers to a trade where they would do just that.
The only problem is the deal doesn't make much sense.
Walder has Los Angeles swinging a three-team trade with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Bolts would land running back D'Andre Swift (huh?) and a sixth-round draft pick (from the Bears) while shipping out a seventh-rounder.
"For Los Angeles, Swift would provide veteran depth behind first-round rookie Omarion Hampton and another option in general while Najee Harris recovers from an eye injury," Walder wrote. "Plus, it would allow the Chargers to pick up a little draft capital in exchange for a bit of their cap space war chest."
I mean, yeah; surrendering a seventh-round pick is obviously no big deal, but why in the world would the Chargers want Swift — who struggled in the first season of his three-year, $24 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2024 — when they just added three halfbacks this offseason?
Remember: Los Angeles didn't just sign Harris and draft Hampton. It also picked up undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders, who stands a tremendous chance of making the roster.
Maybe Swift would have made sense for the Chargers at the beginning of the offseason, but now, LA's running back room is pretty much set.
