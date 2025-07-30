Jim Harbaugh takes shot at NBA, MLB with joke about NFL Hall of Fame Game
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their first preseason action of the season when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.
No one is more excited to be a part of a game that doesn't count on the team's record than head coach Jim Harbaugh.
RELATED: Chargers' $18M rising star working back from injury quickly at training camp
Harbaugh is a football guy, through and through, and it shows each and every time he steps on a football field.
On Tuesday, rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith told the media that Harbaugh tried his hand at comedy when talking about the team's game against the Lions.
Lambert-Smith revealed that Harbaugh told the team that more people will watch the Hall of Fame Game than people who watch the NBA Finals or the World Series.
RELATED: Chargers UDFA has flashed in nearly all 10 training camp practices so far
It's true that the NFL is a ratings dominator. Last year, the game drew 5.2 million viewers, and on the same night, MLB Sunday Night Baseball drew 1.71 million viewers.
The spotlight is on, and Harbaugh wants his team to be ready for the moment. One player that will need to be ready for the moment is quarterback Trey Lance, who has been announced as the starter for the game. Thursday night will bring plenty of headlines.
