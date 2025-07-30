Chargers have a glaring weakness no one seems to be discussing
The Los Angeles Chargers are now knee deep in training camp, and while everyone knows they need help at wide receiver, there is another area in which the Chargers are severely lacking: cornerback.
Los Angeles has subtracted both Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. at the position this offseason, putting much of the onus on second-year player Tarheeb Still. The Chargers did sign Donte Jackson in free agency, but beyond their two starters, the depth is limited.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic touched on this, and it's becoming a concern.
"The Chargers have dealt with a bit of revolving door at cornerback so far in camp. [Benjamin] St-Juste has not been in team drills since Day 5. Jackson missed Day 6 and left early on Day 9. Still has been out of team drills for four practices, and [Cam] Hart missed his first practice today. As a result, the competition in this group still feels pretty unsettled," Popper wrote.
RELATED: Chargers' UDFA CB continues to make splash after big interception at training camp
Popper was primarily referencing Los Angeles' injury issues at the position, but there is no question that the lack of top-level depth here has made things more difficult for Jim Harbaugh.
Last year, the Chargers' secondary was terrific. It still could be in 2025, particularly if Still takes another step and Hart shows improvement. But there is no question that Los Angeles' current situation at cornerback is a bit scary.
The Bolts showed virtually no interest in keeping Fulton from heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it appears they want nothing to do with bringing back Samuel, who remains a free agent.
Perhaps the Chargers are very confident that Hart will be able to show significant growth this year, or that St-Juste — who is coming off of a brutal campaign with the Washington Commanders — will come into his own in a new uniform.
RELATED: Najee Harris lands brutal comparison that will make Chargers fans sick
One thing is for sure, though: Los Angeles has more questions than answers when it comes to the cornerback position, and that could pose significant problems for the Chargers this fall.
