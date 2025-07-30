Charger Report

Chargers' $18M rising star working back from injury quickly at training camp

The Chargers' safety room is nearly back to full strength.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers had plenty of breakout stars on defense last season. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's system proved to be beneficial for a few players, especially in the secondary. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, both rookies in 2024, played some huge snaps for the Bolts all season. Still and Hart are slated to start heading into their second year.

Another player that benefitted well was safety Elijah Molden, whom the Bolts acquired via trade ahead of Week 1 last year from the Tennessee Titans. Molden made an impact right away, finishing the season with career highs in tackles (75), passes defended (7) and interceptions (3). His season would unfortunately be cut short due to a broken fibula suffered against the New England Patriots.


As the Chargers prepare for the Hall of Fame game this week, Molden was back in the fold in position drills at practice this week, a huge step towards him being fully back. Here's what Minter had to say regarding Molden participating in training camp, according to Eric Smith of the team's official website:

"He's also done a really good job of being very meticulous and getting his body back to where it needs to be. I think with the extra time, we've been able to really work him and make sure when we cut him loose, he's prepared for that. You're not just like, 'Hey, cut it loose but then a lot of times it's something else maybe that goes.' I think the training staff has been incredible with him and I'm excited every day that he's out there more and more. He's been able to be in a lot of our walk-throughs, which is great. He's an elite communicator, he's a general on the back end. Very excited."

The Chargers would be ecstatic to have Molden back on the field for Week 1.


