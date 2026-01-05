Jim Harbaugh's Omarion Hampton injury update for playoffs is a little concerning
It's playoff time. The Los Angeles Chargers head into Wild Card weekend to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday night. Both teams met one year ago, when the Bolts blew the Pats out of the water, 40-7.
It's much different this time around, obviously, as New England had quite the turnaround in one year to claim the AFC's second seed and host the Chargers for a playoff matchup. The battle of quarterbacks between Drake Maye and Justin Herbert should be exciting to watch.
The Chargers will need all hands on deck if they want to make a deep playoff run, as injuries have foiled their full potential this season. One key injury to watch is rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who's dealing with an ankle injury.
Jim Harbaugh gave worrisome injury update on Omarion Hampton
"Doing everything and anything he can to get back," doesn't exactly sound like a small injury. Many assumed Hampton's ankle injury designation was given so he could rest with the other starters kept out of Week 18's matchup. It looks like Hampton may actually have a serious ankle injury.
There's been no clarification that it's the same ankle which landed him on IR for several weeks. If Hampton can't go, the Bolts will have to look to Kimani Vidal once again to shoulder the load. Vidal stepped in valiantly during Hampton's absence, with over 600 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Vidal only just got back from a neck injury and Hassan Haskins was on the injury report last week, too. Otherwise, the Chargers have Jaret Patterson on the roster as emergency depth and both Royce Freeman and Amar Johnson on the practice squad.
It would be a big loss if Hampton isn't on the field, however, as his dynamic playmaking ability would be missed as the Chargers prepare to take on a stout Patriots defense.
Chargers RB depth chart
- Omarion Hampton
- Kimani Vidal
- Hassan Haskins
- Jaret Patterson
- Amar Johnson (practice squad)
- Royce Freeman (practice squad)
