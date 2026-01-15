Chargers' impressive 2025 rookie class ranked among Top 10 in NFL

With a loss fresh on our minds, a new hole on the coaching staff and a void on the calendar this weekend for the first time since August, it's difficult to be too optimistic about the Los Angeles Chargers these days.

Jim Harbaugh is busy looking for a new offensive coordinator in the wake of firing Greg Roman. The New England Patriots are still playing playoff football after destroying the Bolts in the Wild Card. The Chargers will draft 22nd in April's NFL Draft, exact same position as 2024.

Next year's team - fingers crossed - will be greatly helped by the healthy returns of offensive lineman Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, and running back Omarion Hampton. But, still, there is work to be done by general manager Joe Hortiz.

The silver lining in all this mess: The Chargers had a pretty productive class in 2025.

According to ESPN, their draft class was the 8th-most productive in the NFL this season. The New Orleans Saints were No. 1. In the AFC West the Bolts were the best, ahead of the Broncos (17), Chiefs (21) and Raiders (26).

The Chargers received significant production from Hampton and Oronde Gadsden on offense and R.J. Mickens on defense.

"The Chargers' rookie impact came primarily from skill players on offense, led by fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden," ESPN writes. "He ended the season with 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns. First-round running back Omarion Hampton missed games because of a fractured ankle but ended up with 124 carries for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. Second-round wide receiver Tre' Harris was less productive than expected but had 30 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown. On defense, the most impactful rookie was sixth-round safety RJ Mickens, who started five games and had 29 combined tackles with two interceptions as part of a three-safety package with Derwin James and Elijah Molden."

RJ Mickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

