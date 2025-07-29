Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers star WR is dealing with 'minor' injury

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals that the team's star wide receiver heading into the 2025 season is dealing with a minor injury.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers front office would never admit that they didn't expect a second-round pick to play like a top-ten draft pick this past season.

However, wide receiver Ladd McConkey did just that. McConkey quickly became quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target, and the hope is that momentum will go right into his second season with the team.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh threw a slight curveball into the anticipation for another strong McConkey season on Tuesday when he revealed the star receiver is dealing with a minor injury.

Harbaugh told the media just before practice on Tuesday that McConkey is dealing with a "minor injury" and that was as far as he would describe it, and that the receiver would not be practicing.

No one should expect McConkey or any of the key veterans to take the field during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. However, just hearing injury with the name McConkey is enough for some to have concerns.

The Chargers came into the offseason with goals of adding depth to the receiving room. Rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith could be the missing pieces to the puzzle. But having McConkey healthy for September is the main goal at this moment.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

