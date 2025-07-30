Chargers UDFA has flashed in nearly all 10 training camp practices so far
If there's one takeaway from the Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 season, it's that you don't need to be a first round pick to make an impact.
Last year, the Chargers had two fifth-round cornerbacks step up big time in the secondary in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Both played extremely meaningful snaps down the stretch for the Bolts in 2024, leading to them earning starting jobs right now.
Could there be another gem in the secondary this year? He wasn't even drafted, but Nikko Reed has been showing he can hang around with the best at Chargers' training camp. Reed, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, has reportedly 'flashed' in almost every training camp practice so far, per the team's official website.
Here's what defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had to say regarding Reed's emergence:
"I would say [consistency] is probably the most impressive. The old adage is, 'Make a play a day and people will start to know who you are.' Especially if you're undrafted, it's like how do you get people in the building, organization to really remember who that guy is? You make a play every day. That kind of stands out, everybody starts talking about you whether it's the veteran players, everybody that's involved in this decision."
"I think he's doing a great job, consistent, competitive, love where his head is at, love where he's at. Excited to see him play real football on Thursday."
That will be the real test. The Chargers play the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game later this week. If Reed can shine there, then the Bolts may really have something on their hands.
